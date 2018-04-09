NATURE COAST FLATS April Fishing Report

Hey everyone, I hope this spring has been as amazing for y’all as it has for my clients and me. With the tides getting back to normal, and that beautiful time change giving us a little more time on the water, fishing for everyone should be exciting! This has simply been one of the best early springs I’ve seen in years.

We’ve seen huge black drums, more trout than I know what to do with, lots of slot and over-slot reds, and even COBIA!

I’ve been having some great action throwing top-water spooks. Gator trout have been hitting it hard along with the occasional mackerel. For the drums and reds, jigging the bottom and cut bait has been key. Remember, a drums mouth is on the bottom of their heads for a reason.

In short, guys and gals, the flats and keys have been on fire! You can do no wrong out there. If you are looking for a simple all around rig, I would recommend a live shrimp under a popping cork set around 3 feet, and just fish 2 to 4 feet of water around the keys and flats. I hope the information helps y’all out. Stay safe out there.

