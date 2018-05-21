Navarre Beach Fishing Pier

Being the longest pier in the Gulf of Mexico and the state of Florida, Navarre Beach Pier is definitely a breath taking place. Perfect for exciting family stroll, or catching your dream fish, Navarre Pier has lots to offer year-round. Fishing licenses are sold in the bait & tackle store connected to the pier. Passes can be purchased for daily, weekly, or annual fishing or walking. There are also discounts for seniors, active duty, and children, which can result in a whole day of fishing for less than a movie and popcorn! Admission for disabled veterans and mobility and visually impaired is free, and even a golf cart ride with a fresh hot dog is available now. Catching Mahi-Mahi, Kings, Cobia, Pompano, Spanish, Snappers, Sheepshead, and Ladyfish is a normal day now at the Navarre Pier, try your luck and have an amazing time!

NAVARRE BEACH PIER FEATURES

• Concrete piles: 150- two foot square concrete piles totaling over 10,000 feet in length combined

• An octagonal end design with a surface area of approximately 3,800 square feet

• Deck: over 800 breakaway wood panels, which will detach during heavy wave action and help preserve integrity of the structure, reducing possible storm repair costs

• Seven potable water spigots

• Deck height- 30 feet above the water

• Surface: over 32,000 square feet of accessible surface

• Railing: more than 3,000 feet of handrail with no obstructions located above the railing which would interfere with fishing

• Attendant building with stair and handicap accessible ramp access to pier

• Over 90 low wattage lights and concrete bollards to protect sea turtle nesting

• Sixteen handicap accessible railing locations

$7 adults

$6 seniors (65 and older) & active duty

$4 Youth (15 and younger)

*Kids 5 and younger are Free*

8579 Gulf Blvd,

Navarre, FL 32566

(850) 710-3239