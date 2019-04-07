North Central Florida Inland

CENTRAL FLORIDA INLAND – April

Yes, Forest Fishers, it’s been a long, long time since the good ‘ole glory days. Back then, if someone asked, “Where’s the best fishin’ out here?”, the answer was always “Anywhere”. Once water levels dropped, and the prairies dried up, there was so much muck and mud surrounding most lakes, you couldn’t launch a boat, or even fish from shore.

We are so fortunate that heavy rains from the 2017 hurricane season gave us the boost we needed for the forest to thrive. Since then, our prairies, creeks, and lakes have been full, and they’re still holding strong. Last year, I started finding minnows in areas that had been dry for decades. So this year, with our “world of water” once again connected, I’ve been exploring more than ever. No matter where you go, the amount of bait (frogs, minnows, etc) is unreal this year.

I’m happy to report that the bass population has increased dramatically. Loads of small “yearlings” are gorging themselves on minnows along grass lines. You can see the action, and hear the blow-ups from a good distance away. Although those bass are small, their feeding tells you that they’re in a productive area. To target bigger bass, concentrate fishing deep water out in front of the feeding frenzy. Rattle-traps and spinnerbaits are most anglers go-to for open water fishing. Tip: Any type of vegetation in deep water is guaranteed to hold fish.

Another species that has grown in numbers is war mouth. These scrappy little fighters live close to shallow wood (cypress knees, brush-piles) and strike anything that falls in front of them. War mouth are one of the best eating and most abundant fish in the forest. If a fish fry is your goal, keep covering water and use a cane pole or crappie rod to dip panfish jigs into and around every bit of cover you come to. Bump your jig a couple times; then move it over a bit, and repeat. When you land on a fish, the bite is instant.

From what I’ve seen so far, it’s obvious that Mother Nature is making a serious comeback. Every new area I explore is healthy and teeming with life. This truly is a special place, and I’m proud to call it “Our Home”.