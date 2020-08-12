North Central Inland – August Fishing Report

Even if you’re reading this at the end of August, there’s plenty of heat and humidity left in the year. It’s a good thing the quality of fishing is better than ever (I’ve heard old-timers say, “Best in 50 years!”). Have you found your shaded “money spots” yet? If the lakes you fish have no shade at all, meaning the East, West, and South sides all lack tall shoreline trees, then sunrise and sunset, overcast days, or night fishing are your best shots for quality fish, bragging rights, or possibly even, “THE ONE”!

Last summer I tried out the night-bite on my favorite lakes, and was surprised when I ended up catching some of the biggest bass of my life. The key was to slow my lure down to a crawl, and NOT just a bit slower than usual. Over half of last year’s night bites came while my Junebug Senko was actually sitting completely still on the bottom, sometimes for five to ten minutes. After a few minutes, give your rod tip the lightest tap possible. Also, always have a slight bow in your line (GIANTS ARE SUPER FINICKY). You’ll almost never feel a biggin’ when it softly inhales your bait. What you will see, is your line moving away, very slowly. There are numerous schools of thought about what to do next. (My method worked, FOUR OUT OF FOUR times last year, so it’s highly doubtful I’ll change anything.) The second you notice your line moving, start feeding it out by hand, and keep that up until you feel like you’re getting close to the backing. Pull one last long amount out, giving time to make sure you’re not wrapped around an eye, get in hook-set position, and take one last huge inhale (silently). Quiet and slow, exhale, lower your rod tip, and when you feel the moment is perfect (you’ll know) slam that rod back like there’s no tomorrow! Trust me, sometimes even an 8 pounder will open its mouth (unfazed), and basically yawn your hook out of its mouth. So I repeat, “Rip its friggin’ face off!” I promise, you won’t hurt it.

Yes my friends, the giants have settled in, and they just keep getting bigger and meaner. I am so dang ecstatic for the upcoming dragonfly spawn, especially after last year’s insanity. It began around September 1st, and the action was non-stop until October. DO NOT, I repeat: DO NOT MISS OUT. Use any lure you want, fish whatever condition you’re given, and call or text me if you have any questions. Oh yeah, and of course, have the best time of your life! Note: Don’t forget to take pics. Buy a disposable, or put an old phone in a ziplock; because 7 to10 pounders are common!