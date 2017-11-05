November Page 1

November is here, and maybe—finally–cooler weather. Fall this year has certainly been very hard on all of Mother Nature’s creatures, flora, fauna and humans alike. I am praying for a calmer end to 2017, and a mild winter. Our country needs a chance to repair and rebuild.

This month, we welcome a new writer, Captain Stacy Horak. Captain Stacy lives and guides in the Nature Coast Area. See her column, STA-SEA’S NATURE COAST ADVENTURES on page 6.

Our sweet grandbaby at three months, is on page 5. This picture of her should bring a smile to your face, especially if you love orange and blue!

Yummy recipe on page 2 for Grouper Cheeks and Shrimp in a Wine Cream Sauce. Those sweet little cheeks are my very favorite and this recipe is another easy one. I never learned to drink wine but I love to cook with it.

See page 10 for our new advertising partner, Quality Tree and Stump Removal. Jim Moore has the experience and equipment to safely remove that dangerous tree on your property, that tree you know you shouldn’t try to remove yourself. Do you still have storm debris? Call him!

If you really enjoy reading something in our magazine or found some special advice useful, call that guide and let him or her know that you appreciate the time they take to write for us. You might also hire them for a special guided fishing experience. Also thank the generous folks at the location where you picked up this magazine. We really appreciate the loan of a bit of their real estate.