October Page #1

October 2017, I shared with you my heartbreak for the hurricane victims of Texas, Florida and of course, Puerto Rico. October 2018, I shared with you my heartbreak for the hurricane victims in North and South Carolina, and now our hearts break for the victims in the Bahamas. Pray for no more deadly hurricanes.

In September, Cary and I spent a week in the Cartersville, GA area, with our Buick family, driving our beautiful vintage Buicks through the foothills. My favorite day was visiting the Etowah Indian Mounds, and the Tellus Museum is also very good.

This month, we welcome Dolphin Outdoor Power Equipment. They are located in Bronson. See page 2. Also, on page 2, the Saltwater Classic fishing tournament in Crystal River, October 18th.

See page 15 for this month’s recipe, Grouper Cheeks and Shrimp in a Cream Wine Sauce. This delicious dish is a pickup from a couple of years ago. I make a variation of it about once a month, and it is frequently my go-to favorite for entertaining.

Thank you to John Freeze for the photo of the beautiful water hyacinth and the sun photo. The photos of the pink and white flowers are the same flower, photographed several hours apart. This gorgeous Confederate rose grows in my back yard.

As always, please thank our advertisers for making this fabulous FREE magazine possible, and thank the folks where you picked up this magazine that you are holding. My guides tell me that the fishing is good, so get out there and catch something.