Offshore Report

By: Capt. Don McPherson

June is here and so is great fishing. Red snapper season for federally permitted charter boats will be open June 1st through July 21st, 7 days a week. Most charter boats will be doing many half day charter trips for red snapper. There are full day trips available also. The season for private recreational anglers will be Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays beginning the first weekend in June through Labor Day weekend. Also included is the week of July 4th. Red snapper can be caught in almost any depth of water from 40 feet to 300 feet.

Gag grouper, red grouper and scamp grouper are usually caught in depths over 150 feet. Cut bait or live bait are good options. Once you get into to the deeper water you will have a chance at much more variety of fish including vermillion snapper, porgy (white snapper), grouper and more. As far as federally permitted charter boats, remember triggerfish are closed the remainder of the year after being open in March, April and May. Amberjack was open in March and now closed. It will open August, September and October. Check with your state regulations for recreational seasons.

Nearshore fishing for king mackerel, Spanish mackerel and bonita is done by slow trolling within 7 miles from the shoreline. Spoons behind planers will usually hook you a mackerel or bonita.

Many anglers chose offshore trolling for wahoo, dolphin, tuna and marlin. Fishing around the deepwater rigs or open water can be good options. Locate some blue or blue-green water and get the lines in the water.

Whether you are a private recreational angler or an angler who depends on a charter boat for your saltwater angling, there are options available. Find a reputable charter fishing boat and ask questions. You may be looking for one who is family friendly, a charter for experienced anglers, red snapper fishing, grouper fishing, offshore trolling for marlin… Find the right boat and get on the water.

Let’s Go Fishing!

