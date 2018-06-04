OPEN FACED LOBSTER ROLLS

Cooked Spiny Lobster-1 per serving

Celery-1 stalk per serving

Green Onions minced-2 per serving

Garlic minced-1 small clove per serving

Basil-2 leaves per serving

Parsley-¼ cup per serving

Shredded Carrots

Bacon cooked-1 slice per serving

Publix Hoagie Roll-½ per serving

Cooked Bacon-1 slice per serving

Lemon Juice

Mayonnaise

Salt & Pepper

½ tablespoon Butter per serving

Finely slice green onions. Melt butter in small pan. Add green onions and cook over low heat until soft. Add minced garlic and cook about two minutes more. Remove from heat. In food processor, finely process celery, basil and parsley. Cut lobster into small (about ½ inch) bite-sized pieces. Place in bowl and add celery, parsley, basil, green onion and garlic. Add sufficient mayonnaise to hold ingredients together. Add crumbled bacon. Add salt, pepper and lemon juice to taste. Slice Hoagie roll in half and place on plate. Spoon lobster mixture over roll, garnish with carrots and serve with potato chips.

Note: I found these lobster plates on line and just had to add them to my “fishy” plate collection. They are the perfect shape for a lobster roll. It is not necessary to cook the onion and garlic. I do because we prefer the more mellow flavor of cooked onion and garlic.