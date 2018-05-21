Orange Beach / Pensacola Inshore

Capt. Johnny Willis

If you have ever wanted to try inshore fishing now is the time. The Speckled Trout, Redfish and Flounder bite has been as good as it gets. Try the grass flats and docks in 4-6ft of water early in the morning, as well as late evening. These have been the best places to start. Paying attention to your surroundings is also a big piece of the puzzle. Looking for finger mullet or rain minnows acting “nervous” causing a light disturbance on the surface will narrow your search even more.

The lack of rain has the water gin clear. Sight fishing shallow banks near deeper water and along the beach can produce trophy Trout and Redfish this time of year. Some of the best search baits include the Rip-n- Slash 70, Gold Spoons and a variety of topwater plugs. Once you’ve located fish, try a Matrix Shad soft plastic with a 1/4oz jig head to pick apart the schools.

The key to these fish has been fan casting, and once you find fish there is likely to be plenty more in that general area. As always the more your bait is in the water the more fish you are going to find!

Capt. Johnny Willis

Lost Bay Guide Service

850-748-5076

www.lostbayfishing.com