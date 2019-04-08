Page #1 : April

According to the calendar, Spring has Sprung, but spring has been with us since February. I love spring, my second favorite time of the year. Our guides say that April is their favorite fishing month of the year.

New advertising partners this month are Noble Marine in Crystal River and also Leesburg; see page 15, and Triton Lumber and Marine, in Homosassa; see page 5. See page 2 for all the info on the Fly In, in Cross City. ((A fun day; don’t miss it.) Also, on page 2, see a beautiful Crystal River, waterfront home for sale. See page 16 for the CCBA Tournament info. This tournament will be at the Homosassa Riverside Resort. See page 10 for Rick’s Fishing. Rick guides out of Suwannee.

Now that Spring is here, our guides’ calendars will be filling up fast. Call them soon so you can get your priority dates. After your trip, send me your catch photos. A guided fishing trip might be the perfect Mother’s Day gift for that special mother who loves fishing. Or, maybe a perfect graduation gift and it is not too soon to think about Father’s Day.

Recipe this month, Sheet Pan Shrimp, on page 16. Shrimp and three ingredients; (and one of the ingredients is dry dressing mix!). Can it get any easier? It was perfect for dinner one night when I was especially short on time.

Happy Easter; April 21st this year.