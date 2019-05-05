Page #1 – May

May I welcome you to the May 2019 issue of Coastal Angler North Central Florida/Nature Coast? Cold fronts are no longer likely, and hot and humid is just around the corner. Whatever your outdoor passion, get out there and enjoy MAY!

We have a new feature on page 16 this month, our favorite restaurants. Check out our page and check out our restaurants. Captain Eric Hasty is our new writer for INGLIS/YANKEETOWN on page 12. Give him a call and welcome him aboard. A big, big Thank you to Captain Craig Spitznogle who has anchored the INGLIS/YANKEETOWN column since March 2015. Thank you Craig, for a great job. All of our writers give a lot for this publication. Give them a call; they would love to hear from you, with a question or a compliment. How about a guided fishing trip for your mother? (Mother’s Day is May 12th.)

Speaking of writers, we have a guest writer this month, Captain Denny Seabright. Check out Cobia Fever on page 20.

This month’s recipe Yellow Tail Snapper en Papillate with Asparagus, Potatoes and Baby Bellas, on page 2 was a fun endeavor and delicious. (en Papillate is a fancy way to say wrapped in parchment paper and baked, and there were no dirty cook pans to wash!) You can use any thinly sliced meat and any quick cooking veggies. I couldn’t master the “rolling” of the edges of the parchment, so I wrapper like a gift and secured with silver binder clips. Note: I use these clips to secure parchment paper to my cookie sheets.

Please remember to thank our advertisers and the great folks at our distribution locations.

Thank you to John Freeze and Noel Kuhn for the two gorgeous photos on this page.