Page 1: October 2017

Our hearts break for our South and Central Florida neighbors, and now Puerto Rico, Mexico and Japan. The photos of the devastation are absolutely sickening. Here on the Suwannee, we are grateful for only a lot of rain and moderate wind. Our yard was covered with downed branches and we were without electricity for only two days. Due to the massive amount of rain that fell a little to the east of us, the Santa Fe River is flooding big time and has caused my river to be VERY high, but we are not expecting a flood — this week. My river is really very beautiful when it is full and almost to the top of the bank. If Maria turns in our direction however, next week might be a different story. As I write tonight, Puerto Rico and the other islands are devastated by Maria. If we get much more rain, we are certain to flood. Maybe God is trying to get the point across to someone, (you know who!) that Global Warming is very real?

Please see page 2 for Sassy Cups, a fun and funny breast cancer fundraiser, sponsored by The Chronicle in Crystal River. I stitched jigs and flies all over the Coastal Angler bra. (It took me a day and a half to sew all this fishy stuff on the bra.) Please go to htt://tiny.cc/divanight2017, to vote for the Coastal Angler bra. Each vote will cost you only $1.00. My goal is $1,000.00. I know that my Coastal Angler readers can make it happen.

This month’s recipe, Trigger Fish with Scallions and Lemon, is on page 16. It is fast, simple, easy, delicious and healthy! I have also made it with sheepshead. Whatever you caught will be great.

As always, please thank our advertisers and magazine distributors. Some of them sustained Irma damage and would greatly appreciate your patronage. My guides are telling me that the fishing is good, so get on the water and catch something!