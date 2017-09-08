Page 1: September 2017

September is finally here and that means October, and cooler temps can’t be far behind. I am ready! I do love all the rain but my swamp is still pretty much dry. (So where did all these mosquitos come from?) I guess it will take a tropical depression or hurricane to put some water in my swamp.

Gator hunting started Aug. 15th. If you were lucky enough to score a permit, and you need some expert help, give us a call. Cary has about 30 years of experience and all the necessary gator hunting equipment and we can provide references.

This month’s recipe, Grouper Cheeks with Sautéed Shrimp and Parmesan Cream on page 19, was inspired by a yummy dish at a popular chain restaurant. Cary said that I nailed it. The name of the restaurant isn’t DiamondMonday or SapphireSunday!

Have you visited Coastal Angler’s website lately? If not you have missed a lot. www.CoastalAnglerAnglerMagazine.com. Let me know what you think.

When you pick up your monthly copy of Coastal Angler, please remember to than the great folks who give us a little space for distribution. Don’t forget to thank our advertisers and our writers would really, really appreciate hearing from you. You can ask them a question or just let them know how much you appreciate their contribution to the best FREE outdoor magazine in the world!