Palmetto Bradenton

by Capt. Rachel Cato

I have to admit December is one of my favorite months to fish because the temperature can fluctuate and keeps fishing interesting. One day the snook can get fired up on a flat and next day crush the mangrove. Cold fronts generally back off a little and let the warm sunshine through. A wide variety of fish can be targeted this month all depends on Mother Nature. If the wind is blowing and the water is cool use live shrimp and find cover. Sheepshead, redfish, black drum and snook will be holding up where there is structure and food. Snook will still be active this month until water temperatures drop low 60’s and high 50’s then they will be searching warmer water to wait out winter.

Sheepshead and black drum tend to get bunch up in numbers more in January with colder weather. Red fishing only gets better in cooler temperatures and will flood the shallows on incoming tides and drop of deep on low outgoing tides.

On calmer, warmer weather days I will cast net white bait, as well as pick up shrimp and head to the reefs nearshore. Mangrove snapper can be caught on either tide but it’s hard to get to the bottom when the tide is ripping either way. Often while chumming out live and dead bait kings will show up. I’ve had cobia, amberjack and bonita show up and crash the party so having a heavier spinning set up will be helpful.

Tides play a key role to get fish moving and feeding when the water is cool so try to find areas with water movement. Often if the bite slows it’s because the tide slowed so pick up and move. Be prepared with heavier spinning gear spooled with heavier braid like 20# with 30# leader for fishing structure and then go with lighter tackle such as 10-15# braid and 20-25# leader for grass flats.

Captain Rachel Cato has been a fishing guide out of Palmetto since 2005. She is on the pro staff with Evinrude through Gulf Coast Marine in Port Charlotte and specializes in catching many species year-round with live bait for up to 6 anglers. To book your next fishing adventure call (941) 524-9664, go to www.captainrachel.com, or find her on Facebook at CaptainRachelCharters