Palmetto Bradenton

by Capt. Rachel Cato

I don’t know about you but I am ready for FALL! Thank goodness for all the rain which keeps the water temperature low and the fish interested in eating. Catching bait fish seems to get easier this month because the scaled sardines are getting just a little bit bigger and thread fins start to separate. Most species will continue to prefer the smaller bait this month so don’t be too concerned about catching the biggest best bait possible just catch a lot of it. Definitely keep your boat loaded with all size nets, 1/4, 3/8 and 1/2 inch. Most likely using the 1/4 inch more often, but if you’re looking for bigger bait in deeper water you will want to go with a larger mash so it will drop down faster. The 1/2-inch mesh net will allow the smaller bait to slip through and catch only the bigger preferred bait.

There will be an unlimited choice of species to target and catch all the way through this month. I find the hardest decision to make is which species to target because it all seems to be kind of easy.

I’ll focus on deeper water, troughs, drop offs or reefs when the water is lower at the end of the outgoing or beginning of the incoming tide. Spanish mackerel, Blue fish, Trout and Mangrove snapper will be holding in these areas around grass beds, channels, bridges and rock ledges. I’ll often loose a ton of hooks and fish while targeting Spanish mackerel and Blue fish even when I’m using the 2x long shank j-hooks. My trick is twisting about 2 inches of thin wire into the hooks and then tying on 30-pound fluorocarbon leader. You can’t use a very heavy leader or wire material because the fish will see it and you will not get as many hook ups.

As the water rises and covers the flats that’s when I’ll start fishing the shallow grass flats and mangroves for snook and reds. Fish will be gathered at points of current, do look for moving water. I would love to hear feedback from readers with stories and pictures so feel free to post on my FB page.

Captain Rachel Cato has been a fishing guide out of Palmetto since 2005. She is on the pro staff with Evinrude through Gulf Coast Marine in Port Charlotte and specializes in catching many species year-round with live bait for up to 6 anglers. To book your next fishing adventure call (941) 524-9664, go to captainrachel.com, or find her on Facebook at CaptainRachelCharters