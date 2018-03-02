Pana Vista Lodge Fishing Report Mar 2018

So far this year the water conditions are a complete opposite from what they have been in the last few years. The winter rains have kept the water up this year and it is darker than it normally is for this time of year. With that being said, it makes it a little more difficult to find the fish. The long time residents have gone back to the old way of speck fishing. They are making holes in the floating vegetation around the edges and dropping in a minnow or are actually fishing in the “woods”..!!Running shiners on the east side of the lake under the floating cover has produced some pretty good bass but the spawning bass and specs are hard for the average angler to locate this year. The vegetation die off in the center of the lake from last summers hurricane rain event has totally changed the habitat and therefore has totally changed the fishing in the lake. Lake Panasoffkee is a forever-changing lake and that is what makes it so unique from all the other Central Florida lakes. Being a lifelong resident I have really seen many changes over the years.

March should be a good bass month especially for the post spawn fish. I don’t know what to expect on the specs “but” with some warm weather in early March don’t be surprised if the shellcrackers don’t start up from mid to later March. By then the water may drop a little and clear up some and make it a little easier to find the fish

Submitted By: Jim Veal Jr.

Pana Vista Lodge

Lake Panasoffkee, Fl.

352-793-2061