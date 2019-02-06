Real Men Do Eat (SEAFOOD) Quiche



1 9-inch-deep dish pie crust (homemade or your favorite purchased)

6 ounces Swiss Cheese

½ cup crabmeat

½ cup shrimp (cut in ½ inch pieces)

3 eggs

1 cup heavy cream

½ cup milk

¼ chopped parsley

¼ cup chopped green onions, green and white

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

½ teaspoon dry mustard

¼ grated Parmesan cheese

Dash of cayenne pepper (optional)

Blind bake crust at 375 F for 15 minutes. Beat eggs and add cream, milk, parsley, onions and seasonings. Remove crust from oven and let cool slightly. Grate the Swiss cheese and place in crust with seafood. Pour egg mixture over cheese and seafood and sprinkle with Parmesan. Place pie pan in larger pie pan, or on cookie sheet, in case of bubble over. Bake about 45 minutes at 375, until center is set.

I served with my favorite citrus salad; spring mix, orange sections and dressing, made with a spoonful of frozen OJ concentrate, a spoonful of water, a little olive oil, a little red wine vinegar and a bit of orange blossom honey. (Thank you to Gail for the oranges.) I found the basis for this recipe in an old cookbook, published by the United Methodist Women from the Chiefland United Methodist Church. This recipe was submitted by Lillian McCall, Coach Doyle McCall’s mother.