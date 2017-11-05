Recipe of The Month

GROUPER CHEEKS AND SHRIMP IN A CREAM WINE SAUCE

Grouper cheeks, 4/serving

Large shrimp, 4/serving (peeled and deveined)

Flour for dusting

Salt and Pepper

Butter

Scallions, finely chopped (2/serving)

Celery, finely chopped (1T/serving)

White Wine (Chardonnay)

Heavy Cream

For each serving, melt 1 tablespoon butter in sauté pan. Season grouper and shrimp with salt and pepper, dust with flour and add to pan. Sauté over medium heat a couple of minutes on each side, until lightly browned. Remove from pan and keep warm. Melt another tablespoon butter in pan, add scallions and celery and sauté over medium heat until tender. For each serving, add 2 “splashs” of wine, and 2 “splashs” of cream to the pan, and simmer, stirring constantly, until slightly thickened and most of alcohol has evaporated. Season with salt to taste. If too thick, add a little milk. Serve over grouper and shrimp. Delicious served with green beans and wild and white rice with almonds.

(This simple sauce is awesome! I add mushrooms and serve with chicken or pork.)