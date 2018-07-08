Recipe Of The Month

Seasoned Parchment Wraps

A couple of months ago, I purchased a neat new cooking product. It was a piece of parchment paper, folded in half, oiled and seasoned. It was designed to be a cooking wrap for boneless, skinless chicken breasts. There were four wraps in the package. I used two of them with chicken one night, and the other two with boneless pork chops for dinner another night. Then, I had a “light bulb moment.”