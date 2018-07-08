Recipe Of The Month

Seasoned Parchment Wraps

A couple of months ago, I purchased a neat new cooking product.  It was a piece of parchment paper, folded in half, oiled and seasoned.  It was designed to be a cooking wrap for boneless, skinless chicken breasts.  There were four wraps in the package.  I used two of them with chicken one night, and the other two with boneless pork chops for dinner another night.  Then, I had a “light bulb moment.”

  1. I have parchment paper.  I have oil.  I have seasonings, fresh and dried.  I can make my own much less expensively, and best of all, I and can control the seasonings.  I decided to try it out on red snapper fillets.
  2. Cut the parchment paper pieces, a little bigger than twice the size of the boneless piece fillet.  If your fillet is 3 inches X 6 inches, cut a piece of parchment 7 inches X 8 inches and fold in half to be 4 inches X 7 inches.  Cut one wrap for each serving.
  3. Sprinkle a few drops of oil on each wrap and rub onto both sides of the parchment.
  4. Open the wrap flat, add salt and pepper, and herbs and spices of your choice, fresh or dried.
  5. Place the fish, chicken or pork of your choice (no thicker than ¾ of an inch) on one half of the wrap, and fold the other half over.
  6. Heat a skillet to medium high. Do not add oil.  Place each wrap into the hot skillet.  Cook for the length of time that you would usually cook a piece of meat on one side, and then carefully flip to other side, being careful to keep fillet inside the wrap.  Cook a few minutes more.  I used my long fish spatula to keep everything together.  If you don’t have a fish spatula, try using two regular pancake turners.
  7. To serve, obviously, discard the parchment.
  8. For my red snapper, I used salt and pepper and fresh basil, thyme and parsley from my herb garden.  I placed the red snapper fillet on one half of the wrap and sprinkled it with lemon juice before folding the wrap over.
  9. What I found with cooking chicken, pork and the snapper, is that the meat is perfectly cooked and retains its moisture.  All delicious!
