Florida:

The recreational red snapper season for both Gulf state and federal waters will open:

June 11-July 20, closing July 21

This recreational season includes those fishing for red snapper from private recreational vessels.

Recreational participants must have Gulf Reef Fish Angler on their license before fishing for snapper from Gulf waters.

The bag limit will remain two per person with a 16-inch minimum length

Alabama:

In 2018, Alabama and federal waters off the coast will be open:

Friday, Saturday and Sunday from June 1 to Sept. 2, plus July 2-5 and Sept. 3 (Labor Day).

The bag limit will remain two per person with a 16-inch minimum length