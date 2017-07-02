Run Deep & Fish Hard all Summer Long!

by Capt. Larry McGuire

Run deep, fish hard and drink lots of fluids this summer! July is one of the calmest months but one of the hottest. The Blue-water bite is on, all the grouper are hungry and in season. At night, the snapper bite is on fire! Always keep your eye on those big storms to make those long deep water runs. Bring lots of extra liquids and stay hydrated for your offshore work out.

Grouper

Gags are celebrating the 4th on the ledges and rock piles in close around 45 ft. and on out to 150 – 220 ft. for the beasts! For Red Grouper, it seems like when clouds are in the sky it turns them on and they feed hard! If your still there during a hard rain they shut down. But after the storm passes the party is back on and we furnish the treats! Large live baits, sardines and squid are the Red’s party favorites! Giant Reds are on the flat hard bottom in 100-160 ft. Expect the chance to encounter a true Black Grouper, a/k/a Carborita, Carbos and some call them June Fish as we catch them in the summer out past 140 ft. along with nice Scamp.

Snapper

Mangrove Snappers’ hottest bite is out and around the Middlegrounds. Fishing large breaks that hold Gags around 115 – 150 ft. has been very productive. To beat the heat, fish all night long for a phenomenal Snapper trip! Even our artificial reefs and ledges that are closer in are fantastic at night. I like to deploy a flat line out at all times for Pelagic action. Don’t tell anybody about Jigheads for Snapper. I like using 25 lb. Braid as it sinks perfect, a 25 lb. Fluorocarbon leader, 1/4 to 3/8 oz. Jighead tipped with a Shrimp, white bait (Sardine) or cut Sardines. Cast it out, let out some line, let it sink, and its downright deadly for Snapper. Red Snapper season is over except on For Hire Charter boats, until 12 AM July 20, 2017.

Bluewater

Look for the Bluewater action to continue to heat up the next 3 months. The Dolphin bite has started right on time! Last month we were catching lots of 2 to 3 lb. Schoolies … all you could eat, by the boat, while we were catching Grouper & Snapper. Our guests had to decide what to fish for!

Fish you can expect to catch inside 90 miles will be Wahoo, Blackfin Tuna, larger Mahi Mahi, occasional Sailfish. Last year our 11-year-old guest caught one on the flat line with a Sardine. Beyond the 90-mile mark around the Steps, look for Blue & White Marlin, Swordfish, Yellowfin Tuna and more Wahoo and Bull Dolphin.

Break out your trolling gear and focus on grass lines, current rips, floating debris and temperature breaks. Helpful tools for planning Bluewater trips: Sea surface temperature maps and fishing reports such as ROFFS.

Get your trolling game on! For those who are new to it, check with your local tackle shops for tips & techniques, go online for a wealth of knowledge, fish with a friend who’s experienced or call a Captain. Many charters are running extended and overnight trips with bottom fishing, freelining and trolling covering the entire spectrum. Staying out 2 -3 days is not for everyone.

Other Species

Cobia can show up anywhere from the flats, following Sting Rays out to 50 miles offshore. We caught a big one on a Whale Shark! Look for Tripletail holding on crab trap buoys & floating debris. There are always big Mackerel, Bonita (Little Tuny) and a few Smoker King Fish around. If you have kids on the boat hook them up a Shark or Barracuda. Most children love catching something that eats people!

Tip of the Month

Watch out for the storms, stay hydrated, stay safe and fish hard! Try trolling on the way out to your favorite grouper hotspot, finding new spots on the way out. Catch your reef fish on your bottom game and some Mahi and other Pelagics around the boat. Troll some skirted Ballyhoo, Trembler lures and large diving plugs on the way back for Tuna and Wahoo.

Now is the time to come on out and getcha some of this!!

Cell 941-720-6475

www.captlarrymcguire.blogspot.com

Show Me the Fish Charters LLC on Facebook

email CaptLarryMcGuire@gmail.com

Located at the Bradenton Beach Marina