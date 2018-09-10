Sautéed Shrimp Cakes with Lemon Aioli Sauce
(Yields 8 small or 4 large)
For the Shrimp Cakes
1 pound large raw shrimp peeled and deveined
4 ounces mozzarella cheese (1 1/2 cups shredded)
1 large egg
1/4 cup mayonnaise
2 tablespoons. parsley finely chopped, plus more to garnish
4 tablespoons scallions, white and green, chopped
1 large garlic clove minced
1/2 teaspoon sea salt or to taste
1/8 teaspoon black pepper
1/4 cup all-purpose flour or gluten free flour
2 tablespoons light olive oil, or high heat cooking oil of choice
For the Lemon Aioli Sauce:
1/4 cup mayo
1 teaspoon lemon zest
1 tablespoon lemon juice
1 garlic clove pressed or finely minced
Directions for Cakes
Pat shrimp dry with paper towels, then dice into pea-sized pieces.
In large bowl, mix egg, mayo, shredded mozzarella, parsley, scallions, garlic, salt and pepper. Stir in chopped shrimp. Add flour and mix until batter is well combined.
Heat a large non-stick pan over medium heat and add oil. Add 1 heaping tablespoon at a time, and flatten out the tops of your cakes as you go, so they are about 1/2 inch thick. Sauté about 3 to 5 minutes per side, or until golden brown on the edges and cooked through. Serve with lemon aioli sauce.
Directions for sauce
In a small bowl, add mayo, lemon zest, lemon juice and pressed garlic clove. Stir.
Note: We don’t like raw garlic, so I put the minced garlic in a tiny glass bowl, with a teaspoon of lemon juice, and microwaved it for 60 seconds. I could have used a bit of oil or water.