Sautéed Shrimp Cakes with Lemon Aioli Sauce

(Yields 8 small or 4 large)

For the Shrimp Cakes

1 pound large raw shrimp peeled and deveined

4 ounces mozzarella cheese (1 1/2 cups shredded)

1 large egg

1/4 cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons. parsley finely chopped, plus more to garnish

4 tablespoons scallions, white and green, chopped

1 large garlic clove minced

1/2 teaspoon sea salt or to taste

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 cup all-purpose flour or gluten free flour

2 tablespoons light olive oil, or high heat cooking oil of choice

For the Lemon Aioli Sauce:

1/4 cup mayo

1 teaspoon lemon zest

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 garlic clove pressed or finely minced

Directions for Cakes

Pat shrimp dry with paper towels, then dice into pea-sized pieces.

In large bowl, mix egg, mayo, shredded mozzarella, parsley, scallions, garlic, salt and pepper. Stir in chopped shrimp. Add flour and mix until batter is well combined.

Heat a large non-stick pan over medium heat and add oil. Add 1 heaping tablespoon at a time, and flatten out the tops of your cakes as you go, so they are about 1/2 inch thick. Sauté about 3 to 5 minutes per side, or until golden brown on the edges and cooked through. Serve with lemon aioli sauce.

Directions for sauce

In a small bowl, add mayo, lemon zest, lemon juice and pressed garlic clove. Stir.

Note: We don’t like raw garlic, so I put the minced garlic in a tiny glass bowl, with a teaspoon of lemon juice, and microwaved it for 60 seconds. I could have used a bit of oil or water.