September Page #1

Yeaaa, September. October, and cooler weather will soon be here. The summer rain was good, my swamp is full, and the river is moderately low. Last year this time, our situation was pretty the same, and the hurricanes brought us a Christmas flood. Pray for no hurricanes this year.

Capt. James Kerr is our new writer for CRYSTAL RIVER. (page 5) Please contact him and welcome him to Coastal Angler. A big “Thank You” to Capt. Shidler who wrote the Crystal River forecast for the past couple of years. “You did a great job.”

The state-permitted gator hunting season began August 15th. If you were lucky enough to score a permit, and need help, call us. Cary has over 30 years of experience hunting gators and all the necessary equipment, including a specially designed gator hunting boat, NOT an air boat. See page 10.

See page 15 for registration info for the Plantation Redfish Classic in Crystal River. Defend your outdoor wood from the elements. See page 6 for new advertiser, American Stain.

This month’s recipe, Shrimp Scampi Pizza, on page 2 is absolutely scrumptious. Instead of over pasta, this delicious sauce and shrimp combo is spread over pizza dough and baked. So good!!!!!

Please thank the folks at the location where you picked up this fabulous FREE magazine and visit our advertisers and thank them for their support. Don't forget to thank our world-famous writers/guides. Without the three mentioned above, there would be no Coastal Angler North Central Florida/Nature Coast, and that is a scary thought!

