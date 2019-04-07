SHEET PAN SHRIMP

1 pound shrimp, shelled and deveined

½ stick butter

1 packet dry Good Seasons Italian dressing mix

1 lemon sliced

Salt

Melt butter in small sheet pan or oven safe dish with low sides.

Place lemon slices over melted butter.

Place shrimp over lemon slices.

Lightly sprinkle with salt.

Sprinkle dressing mix over shrimp.

Bake in 350-degree oven about 15 minutes.

Place shrimp on plates and spoon pan juices over shrimp. Serve with your favorite green vegetable and potato dish. Tonight, I thinly sliced red potatoes, placed in oven proof dish and baked with a little butter and salt and pepper. When almost done, I sprinkled potatoes with grated Parmesan and Panko crumbs and continued to bake until cheese melted, and crumbs browned.