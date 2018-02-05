SHRIMP AND FISH WITH TOMATOES OVER RICE

(A tummy warming dish for a cold February night)

4 slices bacon

1 cup chopped onion

1 cup chopped celery

½ cup chopped green pepper

4 garlic cloves chopped

salt & pepper

¼ cup dry white wine (optional)

½ can (about 1 cup) diced tomatoes

1 cup thinly sliced okra

1 pinch crushed red pepper

½ cup stock, fish or chicken (I used turkey.)

12 large shrimp

small boneless fish fillet (4 oz.) or

small boneless, skinless chicken breast (4 oz.)

cooked rice for two

parsley for garnish.

Cook bacon in large skillet until crisp. Remove bacon and drain on paper towel. Add to skillet, onion, celery, and green pepper. Cook, stirring often until vegetables soften. Cut fish or chicken into bite-sized pieces and add to vegetables. Cook a couple of minutes and add garlic. Cook another minute. Add wine, (if using) and stock, stirring and scraping to loosen browned bits. Add diced tomatoes. Simmer until about ½ of the liquid has evaporated. Stir in okra and shrimp. Cover and cook for about three minutes on low. Serve over rice and top with crumpled bacon and parsley.