SHRIMP IN A WINE/CREAM SAUCE OVER WILD & WHITE RICE

Large shrimp, 8/serving (peeled and deveined)

Flour for dusting

Salt and Pepper

Butter

Scallions, finely chopped (2/serving)

Celery, finely chopped (1T/serving)

White Wine (Chardonnay)

Whipping Cream

Melt 1 tablespoon, per serving, butter in sauté pan. Season shrimp with salt and pepper and dust with flour and add to pan. Sauté over medium heat a couple of minutes on each side, until lightly browned. Remove from pan and keep warm. Melt another tablespoon butter in pan, add scallions and celery and sauté over medium heat until tender. For each serving, add a “splash” of wine, and two “splashes” of cream to the pan, and simmer stirring constantly, until thickened. Spoon rice mixture onto plates, place shrimp on top and spoon sauce overall.

(This simple sauce is awesome! I add mushrooms and serve with chicken or pork.)