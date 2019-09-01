SHRIMP SCAMPI PIZZA

6 cloves peeled garlic

Leaves from ½ bunch parsley (about ½ cup packed)

4 stalks green onions

Zest and juice from one lemon

¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes, optional

1 stick unsalted butter at room temperature

1/3 cup grated Parmesan, plus more for finishing

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

About 20 largest shrimp you can find

1 13.8 ounce can refrigerated pizza dough (I used Pillsbury.)

3 tablespoons sesame seeds

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.

Add garlic cloves to food processor and pulse to finely chop. (I used my mini processor.) Add the butter, Parmesan, lemon zest, red pepper flakes if using, and 1 ½ teaspoons salt to processor and pulse to completely combine all ingredients, scraping down the sides of bowl.

Unroll the pizza dough into the bottom of a 9 by 13 inch rimmed quarter baking sheet (Jelly roll pan) and flatten into an even layer. Sprinkle dough with sesame seeds, and gently press to adhere to dough.

Spread half the butter mixture over pizza dough.

With sharp knife, slice the shrimp in half lengthwise, and arrange in a single layer over dough. Sprinkle with salt and pepper.

Spread the remainder of the butter mixture over shrimp.

Sprinkle with lemon juice.

Bake until golden brown and bubbly, about 12 to 15 minutes. Sprinkle with remaining Parmesan. Let rest for 5 minutes. Slice, and serve with a green salad.

This sauce also delicious with shrimp and pasta!