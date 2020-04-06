Spaghetti Carbonara with Pan Seared Shrimp (for 2)

20 Large Shrimp, shelled and deveined

4 Strips Bacon

1 Shallot, minced

2 Garlic Cloves, minced

6 Green Onions, sliced

2 tablespoons Butter

1 Egg Yolk

¼ cup Heavy Cream

½ cup Parmesan

Spaghetti for 2 (about 6 ounces)

Salt and Pepper

1 tablespoon Oil

¼ cup Saved Pasta Water

¼ cup Chopped Parsley

Dry shrimp with paper towel, sprinkle with salt and pepper and set aside, spread out on paper towel. In small bowl, mix the egg yolk with cream and six tablespoons Parmesan. Roughly chop bacon.

Heat medium skillet over medium heat and add bacon, cooking until just starting to crisp; about 3 minutes. Add shallots, white parts of onions and half of green parts. Cook about two minutes. Add garlic and cook one minute more. Drain mixture on paper towel-lined plate. Keep warm in a very low oven. Drain grease from pan, wipe and set aside.

Cook spaghetti, drain (reserving ¼ cup water) and return the spaghetti to pot, along with the bacon mixture and the egg/cream mixture. Add butter and toss well. Make sure the spaghetti is hot enough to cook the eggs and melt the cheese. Season with salt and pepper. If dry, add hot pasta water.

Heat one tablespoon oil in the bacon pan. Add shrimp and cook about two minutes, flip and cook another two minutes.

Divide spaghetti between two plates. Top with shrimp, one tablespoon Parmesan per plate, parsley and remaining sliced green onion. Serve with green vegetable of your choice. This time I chose broccoli. Enjoy