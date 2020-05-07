ST AUGUSTINE

St/

May is an awesome month for fishing in Northeast Florida. The inshore fish (redfish, trout, flounder, drum, bluefish, ladyfish, jacks, etc.) will be on the feed with the influx of baitfish (finger mullet and pogies). With warming air and water temps, the nearshore fishing should be firing up as well with huge jacks, cobia, and maybe even a tarpon or two, all waiting to put up that fight of a lifetime.

Inshore, the redfish will be crushing the finger mullet, and that means a top-water plug, especially at first and last light, will be the go-to lure of choice. Look for large concentrations of mullet, and toss your plugs around them. There’s sure to be a redfish lurking around, looking for an easy snack. Once the sun gets higher in the sky, I like to switch to a search bait this time of year. The water will become fairly murky and a lure that makes some noise will be a good way to get the redfish’s attention. Some of my favorites are spoons, twitch-baits, and the spinner bait. My clients and I have caught a ton of big redfish on spinner baits. You can pair them up with a scented soft plastic like a Fishbites paddle tail, for a deadly combination. Of course, a popping cork with a shrimp or mud minnow will catch its fair share of reds this month as well.

May has always been a “gator” trout month for me. A top-water plug will account for some of the bigger trout catches this month. The outgoing tide along the ICW banks should be loaded with trout, especially if the baitfish are around. Once the day heats up a bit, I like to fish a 1/4-ounce jighead paired with a Bass Assassin soft plastic paddle tail for the trout. Use a twitch-twitch-pause method, and most of the time, they’ll hit it on the pause. A free-lined live shrimp with a small pinch weight a few inches above, is a great way to catch some trout too.

The inlets will come alive with all kinds of fast-hitting fish this month. Look for jacks, blues, ladyfish, and Spanish macs to be on the feed around all the area inlets. Crankbaits, spoons, and just about anything that’s moving fast through the water will catch these fish.

The flounder bite has been consistent all year, and will be a good bet this month. Some of the bigger springtime flatties will start to show in the inlets. Use a finger mullet, or big mud minnow pinned to a jighead or fish-finder rig. Bounce the minnow (or mullet) along the rocks at the area inlets to find some of the big “doormats”.

