St. Lawrence River Report

By Captain Ed Reyes, Let’s Go Fishing Charters

The pike season is in full swing, so get out and battle some of the toothiest fish in our freshwater, the Great Northern Pike. These fish will certainly give you the battle that most fisherman seek. When hooked they become some of the nastiest critters on the planet. The beauty of chasing after this species is that they are not that difficult to find during this time of the year. A little bit of knowledge and a little bit of research could put you into some good schools or even into a 10 to 15 pounder.

First and foremost is water temp. Pike begin to spawn when the water temp hits 48 degrees. The males arrive at the spawning ground before their larger female counterparts. The males take a small break after they spawn, then go into a feeding mode to replenish themselves. These fish can be found in shallow weedy areas which they use for cover to ambush their prey. They can also be found foraging for food near shallow water where culverts and water inlets are located. These fish have a high mortality rate. Although they have a rapid growth rate and are near the top of the freshwater food chain, these fish do not survive in high numbers when they are young. They are fed on by larger fish, diving birds, and even their own. When food is scarce the larger Pike feed on their own. They are a carnivorous bunch, and they are what they eat. Practice CPR. Catch, Photograph, and Release. The best thing to do is to photograph and release the catch without ever taking it out of the water. These fish have a protective slime coating that help keep the fish free from diseases. In my line of work however, people like to have photograph taken with their catch. Take care to protect the fish and release them with as little handling as possible.

Now as for the other species of fishing in New York, there are plenty of fish to be caught especially on the Great St. Lawrence River. The walleye season also started last month, and they are known to be some of the tastiest fish in the world. Many walleye fisherman also practice CPR especially with fish well over the state minimum length. These fish tend to be some of the best reproducers of large walleyes, and I never recommend keeping a fish over twenty inches in length. These fish are some of the most difficult fish to catch due to their movement in the water column all day long. Just because they were at a 30’ depth at noon doesn’t mean that they’ll be there at 7:00pm.

If you think Walleye fishing can be tough at times, try fishing for Muskellunge. Muskies are some of the toughest fish period. They’re mean, aggressive, large and extremely difficult to catch. They are known as the fish of 10,000 casts for a reason. From time to time you can be lucky enough to see them and even catch them, but for the better part of most fishermen’s lives, seeing or catching one is a dream come true. Muskies are treasured by those that hunt for them. Yes “hunt” for them. Unlike other species, Muskie fishing is known as “hunting for muskies”. The reason is because it takes the skill and patience of a hunter to do battle with one.

The key to winning the battle is landing the fish. Just like the Northern Pike, muskies will cause your reel to scream, spewing line out as if your drag wasn’t even set. They then may rest for brief periods allowing you to think that they may have come off or cut your line. Musky hunts are by far the toughest days of fishing. Hours upon hours can go by and not a single Musky can be found. On the other hand, when fishing for Smallmouth or Largemouth Bass, you could feasibly catch twenty to thirty fish on a good day.

The Northern Pike, Walleye, and Perch seasons are now open. Bass and Muskie seasons open on the third Saturday in June. Whichever species you seek, get out and fish. You’ll enjoy the time outdoors and have stories to share afterwards.

Black Lake Report – Staring next month The Angler Magazine will be providing a monthly Black Lake report from Black Lake Marine. For those who have never fished Black Lake, imagine the perfect structure, shoals and wonderful weedbeds and weedlines that produce world-class fishing for ALL our Upstate NY warm and cool water species. If you have the flexibility to explore this abundantly productive fishery midweek, we promise you will ALWAYS return.

The Angler will always be available at Black Lake Marine, they have a fully stocked bait and tackle shop, boat launch, waterfront cabins and a perfect destination for The Angler readers!! This early May brought high water, but at mid May the water began to recede. Fishing has been good for crappie in 3-6ft. of water with live bait and/or jigs. June should bringing warming temps, the bass opener and perfect conditions.