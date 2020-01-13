STA-SEA’S NATURE COAST ADVENTURESâ€¯ Â

It’s a new year! Do you have a New Year

â€™

sÂ

r

esolution? What is it

,

Â about starting a new year that makes people want to change things? We can change our habits or our behavior atÂ

anytime

,

Â but for some reason January 1

st

,Â

the start of a whole new year

,

Â is the time we choose to do so. I have a few things I’d like to change

,

Â and I suppose now is the time to do it. For my New Year

â€™

s resolution, I’d like to spend more time with my family

Â –

Â

g

ood, quality time. I’d also like to spend more time outdoors. Fishing obviously is my first choice. I’d like to learn bow fishing and also master fly fishing. Ok, maybe not master

,

Â but at least be successful. I would also like to be more proactive with the fight for conservation. One person can make a difference. Most resolutions are to lose weight, live healthier, quit drinking

,

Â etc. It would make me so happy if some resolutions included being more conscious of our waterways and the outdoors as a whole. Let’s be aware of any footprint we may be leaving behind. Pick up our trash, recycle our fishing line, don

â€™

t use plastic while on our boats

,

Â and if we do, recycle it at the end of the day. Too many times I see people leaving loose trash in their boats

,

Â and the trash flying out while going down the road. It doesn

â€™

t take a

Â

lot to make a huge impact. Small steps lead to giant results. If you see trash in the water, take the time to retrieve it and dispose of it properly. I hope everyone can pitch in and make a change. Stay safe this year and I pray for a happy and prosperous New Year for all!â€¯

