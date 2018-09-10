STA-SEA’S NATURE COAST ADVENTURES

As a captain, I’m going to give you some insight as to what it takes to succeed. You obviously have to take the course to get your license, and that’s the easy part. After that’s complete, and you’ve filed all your paperwork, then you receive your license. Now, it’s time to buy a boat, not just any boat, but a boat that will accommodate your needs. If you are an inshore guide on the Nature Coast, then you need a boat that can handle very shallow water, be semi comfortable for your clients, and efficient for you. You’ve got your boat, and you’re gonna start guiding! Now, the hard part–find fish, not just once, but every single day! You may have found a couple great slot-sized redfish yesterday, but today they are gone. Do you have a back-up plan? If not, you better get one asap. You can’t find the redfish today, but you know out in 6 feet of water, the trout are biting. When I say back-up plan, I mean do the work. I fish every day possible, so that I know where the fish are. There are days that the burning heat, or the constant storms, make me want to go home and lie in bed and watch movies. In this business, you have to be able to adapt and overcome. Develop a support system. Respect other guides and stay out of their way. They’ve worked longer and harder, and they deserve the respect. It’s a great comrade, if you go about it the right way. The captains in these parts hold a very special place in my heart. Without them, I never would have come so far! It’s still work every single day, but the benefits far outweigh the sacrifice.

Clients want fish, but they also want a safe and pleasurable day. Being a guide takes customer service. Go above and beyond to make sure your clients are happy. Make sure you are stocked with plenty of water, sunblock, etc. Do your absolute best and go home at the end if every day, knowing that you put forth the effort to make people happy. They made lasting memories on your trip, and it’s not just because they caught some fish! Speaking of fish, I’d like to give a shout-out to Captain Robert McClinnis and Captain Marrio Costello for two great fun days on the water catching reds! It was nice to be the guest, and not the captain for a change.

Captain Stacy Horak

