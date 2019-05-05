STA-SEAS NATURE COAST ADVENTURES

Right when you think summer is here–that 20-knot easterly wind starts blowing, and the temps plummet. What is going on? Hopefully, the last of the cold fronts have com, and gone. I’m ready for warm summer days: swimming, snorkeling, barbecues with friends, and of course, fishing!

Speaking of fishing; the weather has made it a little challenging to say the least, but the fish haven’t seemed to mind. Redfish are showing up inshore in big schools, and in the scallop grounds in Crystal River, I’ve seen big schools of snook. That is a wonderful sight to see when I’m scouting for my upcoming trips. Trout have not died down in the least bit. These trout have been upper slot and very eager to eat. The triple tail have kept me entertained for the last few weeks, and I must say, that’s my favorite fish to catch this time of year. Just an FYI, when I’m targeting these fish, I try to put my clients on the ones that are clearly slot size. Tripletail have a low survival rate for catch and release, so targeting what you plan to harvest is best. Black drum have been hanging out in Yankeetown around the oyster beds, and boy are they fun to catch! You hook into a big black drum, and the first thing you think, is that you are hung on a rock or an oyster bed, and then all of a sudden, your drag is screaming, and it is ON! Right when you think it’s time to net them, they take off, and the fight begins again.

Fishing in the Gulf of Mexico, is like the famous quote, “like a box of chocolates, you never know what you are gonna get”. Pompano, permit, whiting, sheepshead, black sea bass, mangrove snapper, and flounder, are just a few of the surprises I’ve been lucky enough to see in the last few weeks. I love being surprised when I see what’s on the end of my line.

Huge schools of jacks have been everywhere, and if you are bored, they are an absolute blast to catch. You can play with those until you are too tired to reel anymore. Pound for pound, they are some of the best fighting fish out there.

This is the best time of year to make the best of your weekend. The sun stays up later and the whole atmosphere changes. Everyone is more laid back and relaxed. This is the reason we live in Florida: bare feet, cold beers, (or sweet tea) and spending time with our loved ones on our incredible waterways. Don’t forget the sunblock. Get out there and enjoy everything the Gulf of Mexico has to offer!

