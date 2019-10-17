STA-SEAS NATURE COAST ADVENTURES 



When I take a woman fishing, it never fails that she always catches more fish. People say its luck. It’s not luck in my opinion; women listen. Most of the time the women I’m referring to are weekend warriors, meaning they don’t fish much. Their husbands or boyfriends take them out on the boat, and they may or may not throw a in a line. When they are on my boat for a charter, they fish hard all day. I make it a point to get them excited about catching fish. Once they land their first fish–it’s on! Most of the time, I have to remind them to eat and to stay hydrated. They are so wound up from the excitement of reeling in their fish that they get completely engulfed in the entire experience. Most of the time, they have little experience, and they listen to every word I say. They have not developed any bad habits yet, so they are a clean slate for me. Most of the men I take on my charters have been fishing for most of their lives, so they have developed their own way of doing things. Trying to change someone’s lifelong habits isn’t easy. There is no perfect way to fish; it doesn’t have to be technical all the time. I’ve seen women cast a rod with both hands, sideways, with the reel upside down, and land a monster fish. It’s all about their determination, and when they know there is a fish on the other end of that line, they hang on my every word so they can bring that fish into the boat! It’s one of the most rewarding parts of my job. I’ve heard the same thing from almost every captain I’ve ever had this conversation with. If you have the pleasure of taking a woman with little to no fishing, experience out for a day of fishing, be patient, don’t yell, and educate her on the basics of fishing. Make her rig herself, take her own fish off the hook, teach her to throw a cast net, etc. You will reap the benefits and have your ultimate fishing partner, and it will take the stress off of you. I hear so many men say that they get sick of doing everything when they take their wives/girlfriends/daughters. So guys, just imagine if they were completely self-sufficient on the boat. It’s a win–win. Ladies, take a stand and ask questions, learn the ins and outs of fishing. Your partner will appreciate the effort, and in turn, you’ll be slaying fish!