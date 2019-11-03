STA-SEAS NATURE COAST ADVENTURES

How about this weather? This is the fishing weather we have been waiting for all year. Not too hot, it’s not raining every day, the wind is manageable, and it’s not cold yet. This weather is a fisherman’s dream. Bait is everywhere; inshore waters are calm, and the fish are chewing! I’ve been sneaking out at dawn and dusk most days and throwing a top water plug. It’s so exciting to watch all of the blowups on the lure. Top-water has been very successful. Trout are starting to show up in big numbers inshore and they love a top-water lure. It’s almost time for triple tail and I must say, “They are my favorite fish to catch.” There is a lot to look forward to in the months ahead. From triple tail to big reds, and even inshore grouper. Everyone thinks you have to go 30 miles out to land grouper, but our inshore rocks are full of them right now. You may even get a surprise kingfish while you are trolling for grouper. Sheepshead are starting to show their adorable little faces too. My point is get out there. Get up extra early, catch your bait (It’s everywhere right now.) and start experimenting with different lures. The fish eat different baits at different times of the year. Also, move around; don’t stay in one place. Have fun! Explore our amazing inshore fishery. You may be surprised at how many species of fish like to chill out further inside. The mangroves are endless here and you can most certainly find these fish laid up next to the banks. Stop at every point and throw your bait. Look for protruding oyster beds with a swift current. These fish like to hide behind the current and wait for their victims to unknowingly swim by. Fish are ambush predators, and most are lazy. The less they have to work, the better. It’s also a huge bonus when you put your boat in at the crack of dawn, not only will you be catching more fish, but the scenery will take your breath away. You may see an eagle swooping down to get his breakfast; the dolphins will be doing their morning acrobats, and sunrise will surely be spectacular. There is nothing like watching the inshore waters wake up and explode with excitement of the new day ahead. I almost think the fish here are morning people. 😊

Captain Stacy Horak

Cell 352-553-3604

Facebook:CaptainStacy Horak

Instagram: captain_stacyhorakfishing

Website: www.fishingwithcaptainstacy.com