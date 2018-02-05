STA-SEA’S NATURE COAST ADVENTURES

These freezing temperatures do not seem to be going anywhere anytime soon so let’s talk cold. I have a love-hate relationship with the cold weather! And this year has been brutal. I pulled a redfish in a couple days ago that felt like a block of ice. You’ll have to wear five times the amount of clothing you normally wear, cover your face, cover your ears, wear extra socks, wear gloves. When you take your gloves off to release your catch, it feels like hypothermia will surely take over. That’s what stinks about the cold weather. What is amazing about the cold weather is the fishing! You can go find your pile of rocks and the water is so clear you can actually see all of the fish and the structure that they’re living in. It is absolutely incredible. You can drop your bait and see the fish attack it. It looks like your fishing in an aquarium. The sheep head bite has been on fire. Every structure I go to is holding these monster convicts. My rig of choice is a j hook in size 2, a 1/2 oz. egg lead, a short leader (usually 12 to18 in) because you can feel the bite better. They have been devouring the smaller size live shrimp. You can also use fiddler crabs with the same set-up. The redfish bite has been fantastic. They are freezing but they are still hungry. I’ve seen some unlucky victims of this cold snap, but not as many as I expected. It’s not over yet so I’m hoping the fish that are more susceptible to these freezing temps will make their way into warmer waters. I’ve seen these waters dipping down into the mid-forties, and that is cold for us warm water fishermen. Bundle up, bring a thermos of some warm coffee or hot chocolate and get out there. Take advantage of these conditions and target the species that are biting. Sheephead, tripletail, trout and even redfish. Tight lines and I’ll see you on the water!

