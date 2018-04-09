Sta-Sea’s Nature Coast Adventures

This article is dedicated to my best friend, Shirley. Our friendship started in 6th grade, where we met on the school bus. We were both snotty little pre-teen girls, and we had an instant connection. We knew we would conquer the world together. We’ve been through marriages, divorces, the births of our children, the teenage years of our children, deaths of our loved ones and everything else that comes with being adults. We have both always been drawn to the outdoors. We were mudslinging in our parents’ trucks, before we could even legally drive. We would much rather be in the woods or on the lake than at a school dance. Both of us were always a little on the tomboy side—ok, a lot on the tomboy side. We definitely put our parents through it. God bless them because we weren’t an easy pair to raise! We were both strong, independent, hard headed girls. Now we are strong, independent, hard headed women!

We have always had a mutual love and respect for each other. When I decided to become a guide, she was my biggest cheerleader. Not once did she ever suggest that maybe I try something different, although she knew it was going to be a hard road. She has stood by me through thick and thin. She is the epitome of what a best friend should be. No matter what is going on in her life, she is always there to lift me up. I take her fishing every chance I get. She has the same exact love and passion for the outdoors that I have. When we fish together, it is always an amazing experience! This last trip we had together was nothing short of epic! All she wanted was a big redfish. that day, she certainly got it. She picked a spot I have fished a million times and never had any luck, and I was thinking to myself that it was a waste of time. Not five minutes after anchoring there, she landed a beautiful 27-inch redfish. That made her day! I cherish my time with my best friend. Thirty-five years has gone by so quickly. Cherish your friends and family and get out there and enjoy all that mother nature has to offer. Some of the best moments of my life have been on the water. It’s not always about the fishing; sometimes it’s about spending quality time with the ones you love. If you love to fish, grab your girls and join us in fishing, The 2nd Annual Ladies Redfish Classic at Blackwater Grill and Bar in Yankeetown, April 21st 2018. If you need a boat, I’ve got you covered. Guys if you’d like to volunteer to run a boat for this all ladies’ tournament, please contact me. There is no charge for captains. For information and to sign up visit www.riversideinnclassic.com

