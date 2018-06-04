STA-SEA’S NATURE COAST ADVENTURES

The 2nd Annual Ladies Redfish Classic has come and gone. The number of entries increased by almost double this year; 92 lady anglers and 49 boats. The ladies fished their hearts out and the fish brought in were nothing short of trophy catches! The biggest redfish weighed over 7 lbs. and the biggest trout almost 5 lbs.! I’m so proud of all the ladies. We didn’t have ideal conditions on the day of the tournament due to high winds and high tides, but that didn’t stop these competitive anglers! Katie Jo Davis won first place snook with a 6.56. Katie Horton won 1st place trout with 4.91. Morgan Linhart won 1st place redfish with 7.41 and Stacy Metcalf won the ladyfish division with 2.31. All funds raised went to the Homosassa Marine Science

Stations Coastal Camp Citrus. Sending a child to this incredible summer camp can be life- changing. Some of the kids in our very own coastal town have never even been on a boat or seen the beauty of our estuaries. I have to give kudos to Earnie Olsen, who heads up this program, for his passion and dedication to these kids. Homosassa Marine really stepped up and donated an outboard motor for the raffle. They are the kind of people who give back to their community and I wholeheartedly thank them. What The Fin Apparel Company, donated all of the ladies’ tournament shirts and did a fantastic job on the design. The event was held at Blackwater Grill and Bar in Yankeetown and the owners went above and beyond making sure everyone was taken care of, and the fish fry was out of this world. There’s nothing like fishing all day, and then getting to enjoy the fruits of your labor. Jacksonville band Blistur, played an awesome acoustic set that really set the mood for a great ending to a perfect day. We raised over $1500.00 for the camp and got a lot of exposure to ensure future donations. The tournament couldn’t have gone any better and I’m sure each year will bring more and more ‘donations! I’m hoping next year we can double the number of anglers. We will also have an extra division for ladies-only boats. There will be prize money awarded for boats, with no-boy’s boats! I hope to see everyone again next year. Thank you to everyone who helped make this tournament such a huge success!

Fishing with Captain Stacy

