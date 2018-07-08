STA-SEA’S NATURE COAST ADVENTURES : July

Rain, rain, rain!!! That’s what we’ve been dealing with daily! It’s like a monsoon here every time I hook the boat up. The skies part, and suddenly it’s like a scene from Jumanji. Being a guide, I rely on the weather, and most days, Mother Nature has her own plan. That’s when you learn to adapt. For instance, when you see the storms rolling in from offshore, you make it an inshore fishing day. I’ve learned to prepare pretty well, and I try to make the best of every trip, no matter what the weather. Normally in the summer days, you can plan your trips earlier and beat the afternoon storms. This year, however, has been a little more unpredictable. Safety is always first. Sure, you want every client to have epic catches and go home with lasting memories, but sometimes it just isn’t possible. These sudden storms on the water are nothing to scoff at. The winds and seas in these bursts can equal hurricane force; it’s all part of the business. Right now, cobia and grouper are the highlight in our area, and they have been on fire. Book a charter with any of the local reputable guides and you will not be disappointed. Red snapper are here and they are absolutely delicious, so get out there and catch some grub for the family, and make some memories in the meantime! July 1st starts scallop season, so now is a great time to beat the crowds. If you have never scalloped, make a date and do it. Scalloping is a great way to spend time with the family in our beautiful crystal clear flats. Snorkeling and finding those beautiful creatures is sure to satisfy the family! Make sure you apply sunblock and hydrate; it’s hot out there this time of year. Enjoy all that the west coast of Florida has to offer. From dolphin watching to just taking in our magnificent sunsets, you can always find something to do. Until next time.

