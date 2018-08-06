STA-SEA’S NATURE COAST ADVENTURES

July-the month I look forward to all year. “Why?” you ask? “ICAST!” Just in case you are not familiar with it, I will try and describe it. Remember your first trip to Disney World as a child? For me, it is exactly like that! I walked up the steps of the convention center and the first thing I saw was a sign that read, “Great Fishing Starts Here”. My heart started racing as I walked down the stairs and saw rows and rows of everything I’ve ever dreamed of getting my hands on! From lures, to boats, and absolutely everything in between. (Editor’s note: ICAST is a trade show for the trade only. It is not open to the public.) The actual reason for ICAST is to showcase new products and get the heads-up on all the latest technology in the industry. That’s not what I saw. I saw a huge playground. They have huge aquariums with bass in them, and there are casting ponds. I even reeled in a huge amberjack that I fought for 20 minutes, on a video game. For the record, it was very realistic and I was exhausted. I learned to fly-fish from a world record-holding master fly fisherman. Where else can you go to fly-fish, reel in an amberjack, throw a lure in a pond to see how they swim, and see a live demo of the latest and greatest electronics? Nowhere that I know of. ICAST is an outstanding venue for new products and it’s not just for the big companies. It’s a great way for smaller companies to exhibit their products to thousands of people. You honestly cannot see the entire show in a day. I had an incredible time and even got to hang out with some celebrities such as Bill Dance, Captain Wild Bill from Deadliest Catch, Bruce from Swamp People, Tyler and TJ from Wicked Tuna and even the legendary Guy Harvey. Somebody pinch me. I must be dreaming.

ICAST holds a bass tournament every year on their opening day. I decided to fish it with my very talented friend, Melissa Young, as team What-The-Fin. We were paired with a media rep from Ladies Lets go Fishing, and little did we know, she was the founder and CEO, Betty Bauman, “Woman of the Year” in Sport Fishing, “Top 21 Most Influential Marine Industry Leaders in the 21st Century,” and one of “The Top Women in American Boating. The woman is a legend. We had a blast and all three of us caught some great fish. We placed 11th with 15 lbs. 15 oz., and were also the very first all woman’s fishing team to fish the ICAST cup. Melissa and I were honored to fish with such an iconic, groundbreaking female. Until next year, “Goodbye ICAST”. I most certainly will miss you.

Captain Stacy Horak

Cell 352-553-3604

Facebook:CaptainStacy Horak

Instagram: captain_stacyhorakfishing

Website: www.

fishingwithcaptainstacy.com



