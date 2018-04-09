STEINHATCHE

Open Door

Capt. Brian Smith

April is one of my favorite months to fish. It is as if, a cold windy door has opened, and you entire into the warmth of opportunity. As of this writing, Spanish mackerel are already buzzing the flats and banks of Steinhatchee, which is a solid good sign of things to come.

At the moment, it is mid-March and the sheepshead bite has been relatively slow. Last year at this time, sheepshead were in full swing. The fish are going to spawn. That means, the spawn is going to bloom quick and strong. April may have a carryover sheepshead bite early in the month.

April is one of best months for trout fishing. According to data, it is the prime spawning month. Spawning makes fish hungry, and hungry fish are easily caught. That makes bait selection easy as well. Basically, your favorite.

Redfish will perk up, as the waters warm up each day. Furthermore, bait, pinfish, shrimp and pelagic schools, will be flushing on the flats and creeks stirring up appetites.

Spanish mackerel are already here so kingfish aren’t far behind. The best chance to dance with a king is early in the morning, or later in the evening, when the waters calm and the bait pods dimple the surface. Slow trolling spoons, plugs or dusters with cigar minnows around the bait pods, within sight of land, offer great opportunities. Also, casting into bait schools with flashy jigs, spoons or fresh caught bait from a pod can make a rod scream. Eighty pound mono leader may suffice, but if cutoffs occur, twist on a #3 or #5 foot long mono-strand wire leader. If you can catch them—you can’t buy them—blue runners are the number one kingfish bait. Attach the blue runner to a bait harness. You can buy them, but it best to make them yourself. Google it. Patience is often necessary while kingfishing, however; it is worth it.

Gag grouper open in state waters—w/i nine nautical miles from shore– on April 1st! Anchoring or drifting over rocky bottom can produce some surprises. Again, patience.

April offers some very nice weather to fish under. In general, it’s not too hot or windy, which is better than it was, and to come, so enjoy while it lasts.