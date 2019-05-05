Steinhatchee – May Fishing Report

May is one of the most pleasant of months to fish! The cold snaps are behind us, and the scorcher of summer is yet to come. Better-more, the fish are active inshore and offshore.

Guides and weekenders will be returning with limit catches of trout, redfish, a scattering of Spanish mackerel and some flounder, with enough lady fish and bluefish to maintain an active day’s fishing. Jigs will catch all the aforementioned, but morning and evening can be highlighted with topwater action. I don’t care what type of fish it is, topwater strikes are the best!

If I read it correctly, amberjacks will be open the month of May. Amberjacks are one of the most rambunctious fish to tangle with. They are best caught on frisky live-baits; however, larger jigs, hefty jerk baits, trolling plugs, tube lures and even super-sized topwater plugs work. If the bite is strong, remove the hooks from a topwater plug, just to watch the crazy.

Gag grouper are open in state waters from Steinhatchee, all the way over to Apalachicola. State waters are out to nine nautical miles. The best means to strike them, is to troll plugs. I put out an assortment to cover colors, as well, as the water column. While trolling, you’re apt to catch big Spanish mackerel or kingfish.

If trolling becomes boring, simply stop on some hard bottom to pick sea bass on squid or cut bait. Bouncing half to one-ounce jigs, yellow, green or white, will improve the catch of legal sea bass. The jigs can be tipped with squid, cut bait or a piece of gulp, if necessary. I fish a tandem jig rig to have a chance of a double hook-up. Sea bass are excellent eating, and certainly breakup long periods of trolling.

I’d suggest popping off to catch some amberjacks, then run back in to troll, with intermittent sea bass fishing. It could lead to a super fun day, with a great mixed bag, and not use so much gas.