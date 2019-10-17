STEINHATCHEE – October Fishing Report

Recently, no real planned events, I’ve found myself taking some young boys fishing. Whether it was saltwater or fresh, they reaffirmed that size does not matter. That actualization made me happy in more ways than one. If the boys are watching small bass and bream mill around the edge of a pond, and trick one into eating a worm, or spastically working a jig on the flats until a ladyfish takes a leap of faith, the fun is in the moment. On the contrary I’ve found myself pursuing grouper, cobia, or any other target fish with so much focus that I managed to suck the fun out of the entire day. My point is, relax, enjoy the people you’re with, and let the day unfold naturally. Here are a few ways to do just that in the grand month of October.

Amberjack have always been an explanation mark during an offshore trip. Big amberjack are better, but small ones are just as fun. Amberjack waypoints are no secret; one can most likely google up some local hotspots. Fresh live bait is an automatic hook-up. Take an hour out of your day to have some fun jerked into people.

The aggressive fast action of the Florida snapper–white grunt– is always pure fun for kids of all ages and fine dining. Light tackle with a simple knocker rig over hard bottom in ~45 foot of water, plus a pound of squid, will put smiles on faces. Don’t let it go on until tedium sets in. A good hour or so keeps things fun.

October brings in a flush of species on the deeper grass flats. Drifting and bouncing a jig can lead to a variety of fish caught. Play a game called “Who can catch the most species?” Don’t pay attention to whether the fish is undesirable—ladyfish– or undersized, just float with it. At the end of the day, find out who caught the most species. You’ll likely find a nice mess of fish in the cooler as well.

Kids can bring a lot of fun to the fishing trip, if you’re prepared for them. First, have all the gear pre-rigged, the food and drink good-to-go, and have other necessaries handy, such as sunblock, sunglasses, hats, etc. Think ahead to partially eliminate chaos. Most importantly, prep yourself mentally. If you have the delusion that the kids are going to watch in wonderment as you reel in big fish, you’re setting up for frustrated failure. Plan on being the fun-loving person who keeps the kids engaged, and the longer the fishing trip, doesn’t mean it is better. Take a kid fishing and keep them off the dope.