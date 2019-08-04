Surf and Pier

SURF & PIER – JULY FISHING REPORT

The dog days of summer are here, and the water is well over eighty degrees. For me, that means meeting my customers at 5:45AM. The bite this time of year is definitely the best during the first three hours of light. Fishing early is also a great way of beating the heat. The other way is night fishing. My favorite time is during a rising full moon. You will have that opportunity starting Friday night, July 12th. Two essentials for a good time is bug repellent, and miniature glow sticks taped to the tips or your rods.

Another fun way to fish the surf, in early morning with a calm sea, is throwing top water lures. Also, you can use a weighted cork for distance, with a live shrimp underneath. This time of year, you never know what is going to crash your bait. It could be sea trout, Spanish, jacks, ladyfish, bluefish, redfish, or even a tarpon. Which either of those tactics you employ, it is a great way to start a summer morning.

There is a new regulation in place as of 7/1/19, in regard to land based, pier/bridge/surf, shark fishing. I am not alone when it comes to battling a frisky 100-pound Blacktip, aka Surf Marlin, on surf tackle. I have nicknamed them Surf Marlin, because when hooked in the shallows, they instantly go airborne. If you enjoy this battle, be sure to go to MYFWC.com and get your new no-cost, annual shore-based shark fishing permit.

Have you experienced reeling in your double dropper rig, to find your hooks empty? You were picked clean, and never saw the rod wiggle! This frustrating mystery is simple and easy to remedy. During June, July, and August, there are literally millions of juvenile fish in the surf zone. As many as 20 of these, one to three-inch long fry, will attack your bait and you will never see the bite. The remedy is Fishbites! This locally, St Augustine, based manufacturer of artificial bait has it figured out. On a micro biology level, a shrimp is made up of 42 elements. Only 11 of these make a FISH BITE! Fishbites are made up from these 11 essential elements! Many times, this product has saved the day for me.

Next month is the MULLET RUN! Be sure to watch the show called How To Do Florida on July 21st at 12PM on Fox TV, Channel 30. This episode explores the Mullet Run with me and Josh Jorgensen, aka Black Tip Hunter. This show is a great, fun- filled way to learn about doing things in the great outdoors of our sunshine state!

See you on the beach!