Surf and Pier – October Fishing Report

October is the best month to surf-fish in Northeast Florida! Why? Because the mullet run is still going on for at least the first half of the month. Then, here come the big schools of pompano which have spent the summer in the Carolinas. So here are some tips and strategies for being more successful in both of these categories.

First the mullet run. Every year they flood out of all the inlets looking for love. They hook a right and head for south Florida. What is waiting at the mouth of the inlets, and on the beach? Predators! I am talking about redfish, tarpon, sharks, ladyfish, bluefish, Jack Crevalle, seatrout, flounder, and Spanish mackerel! You literally have a shot at catching all ten species in the same day.

My favorite place to target the predators is on the north side of any inlet. The mullet are migrating southward, and they have a tendency to stack up there. This is true for all of our inlets, from Ft. Clinch south to Ponce Inlet. If you do not see any mullet in the surf, move and keep looking. When you find the bait, it is game on!

When it comes to gear, it depends on what you are targeting. On the heavy end, a fish finder rig with a 100 lb. mono or 175 steel leader, adding a 7/0 circle hook. This is for big reds, sharks, and tarpon. In the mid-range would be a double dropper tied with 50 lb. mono with 5/0 circle hooks. On the light side for seatrout and flounder, would be a fish finder tied with 30 lb. mono and a #1 circle hook. The bait range is a foot-long mullet down to a 3-inch mullet. Also, chunks and strips work great.