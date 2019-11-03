Surf and Pier: November Fishing Report

Humberto ruined another mullet run! That’s 3 out of 4 years that tropical weather has jacked things up! Urrgh! October was almost an extension of summer. I think this month will be stellar with nice weather and fully bent rods! The mullet in the surf, for the most part, are gone. On cool days, the sand fleas stay deep and are hard to catch, so we are going to focus on my two favorite fall/winter baits. They are crabs and clams.

It’s hard to beat cut up blue crabs this time of year. First, let’s talk about my first big redfish in the surf. One of my mentors, Jeff Rafter, taught me a long time ago that one half of a blue crab soaked in the surf within 500 yards of an inlet is magic! Landing my first big red on a surf rod was visceral! From that day forward, my go-to rig has been a 6/0 or 7/0 Owner Mutu circle hook. A sinker slider/ fish finder rig tied with 100lb mono is a bullet proof rig for big reds and the occasional 25-pound bonnethead shark. They are also crab eaters, and very good table fare.

Here is a little tidbit for your info. All of my six pound-plus pompanos were caught in November or March. What I learned, is that they can stand, or like the cold water, 65 degrees, better than the smaller ones. So, they are the last to migrate south, and the first to migrate back north. What is my favorite bait? Blue crab knuckles. Here is a video clip on how to make big Pompano candy! Youtube……https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9609-A5r2ls “How to Bait Blue Crab”.

My favorite rig is a double dropper tied with 30-pound mono. This includes Eagle Claw 2/0 L197 circle hooks. I also like a white float on the top hook and a tangerine orange bead on the bottom hook. Both of these colors are natural imitating small crabs, clams, and sand flea eggs. This is my go-to until the water temp drops below 64 degrees.

Get out and go! January will be here before you know it, and the water will be too cold again! Please visit my website www.thesurfangler.com . Shoot me an email if you have any questions. Tightlines