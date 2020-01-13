Surf and Pier

January can be very productive in the surf and on the piers, IF the water temperature stays above 60 degrees. People living under the same roof argue about the thermostat setting; fish do not. Fish just leave when the water gets too cold. So, our target is 60 degrees. Above 60, we go fishing here in Northeast Florida. Below 60, you have two choices. First, you can stay at home and tie rigs, or your second choice, drive south two hours or more, to catch the 65 degree plus, water temps.

When I travel, the first place I will stop is New Smyrna Beach. It is a drive-on beach, that I prefer fishing on an out-going tide. The next location is Canaveral National Seashore. On the north end, is Turtle Mound. The south side is Playalinda Beach. These two are easily fishable on all tides. Beyond that, is Melbourne and Sebastian Inlet beaches. All of these are doable on a day trip. Just remember, when you catch up to 65 to 70-degree water temp, you will catch more fish! To find the right water temp before you leave the house, Google Sea Surface Temperature Charts. My favorite one is the Rutgers University site

Staying nearby, means targeting whiting, black drum, and bluefish. For the first two, some good fresh dead shrimp will do just fine. My favorite rig is a double dropper and small #2, up to #1/0 circle hooks. I also like to combo the shrimp with a very small piece of orange Fishbites in sandflea, crab, or clam flavor. When trying for bluefish, I use the same rigs, but tie it in heavier 50-pound mono. Use a larger 3/0 to 5/0 circle hooks. Then, I will use strips of freshly caught whiting for bait.

Here is a great tip for learning more about surf fishing: Go to the Youtube channel 311pope. Mr. Jerry Pope has made several wonderful and educational videos about our sport.