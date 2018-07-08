SURF & PIER July Fishing Report

Tarpon, blacktips, bonnet heads, and whiting are what the dog days of summer are about. Hot days can run you off the beach early. To beat the heat hit, the sand at predawn. Catch a great sunrise, and some good eating.

Whiting are the easiest target. They even bite at night! Best night fishing is on a high tide somewhere between Micklers and Vilano. Use a small piece of fresh shrimp or small pieces of fresh clam, on a #2-1/0 circle hook. You can star-gaze and fill the cooler at the same time.

Tarpon are the most elusive quarry. Early morning, or early evening is your best bet. Soak fresh chunks of mullet in the trough, or free line a live-one across the bar.

Casting a fresh dead whiting back into the slough, will often result in a battle with a blacktip or spinner shark. Be sure to use a heavy enough leader. I use 480lb cable with a 10/0 circle hook.

Here is a different opportunity for some great action. On days of calm seas, try throwing a big top-water lure into the surf. This can result in violent strikes of seatrout, ladyfish, blue fish, Jacks, and even tarpon

Last July, my charters had a blast with bonnet heads in the 12 to 22 pound range. We averaged 7 per day, on 8 consecutive trips. Half a blue crab on a flooded sand bar is the ticket for this scrappy good eating shark. Their diet of mantis shrimp, blue, calico, and stone crabs, is why they taste so good!

Noel Kuhn 43 years of surf fishing experience

Surf fishing guide and long distance

casting coach. Founding member of

Florida Surf Casters club. 904-945-0660

www.TheSurfAngler.com