SURF & PIER

What a December to remember! Last month was the best one that I’ve ever seen. There were so many pompano and big whiting. The picture is of a two-pounder, caught last month. This bite will continue through this month, IF the water temperature stays above sixty degrees. The correct water temperature is imperative for your success, especially in January and February! If the surf temp, not the data buoy temp miles offshore, goes below sixty, you have two choices. Either stay home and get things done, or drive as far south as needed to catch up to warmer waters.

When I plan a winter surf fishing trip, I use four internet tools to ensure my success. For the water temps, I google “sst charts rutgers”. I find the color chart so easy to use. The satellite imagery is updated seven times a day! Next, is wind speed. Intellicast.com nails it right every time. The third thing I check. is wave conditions. For that, I use magicseaweed.com. Finally, you can’t beat a local surf camera to look for water clarity. The best time to view a surf cam, is from 1PM to 4PM. This is when the sun lights up the waves, and you can see what the clarity is. You do not need perfectly crystal clear water, but you cannot catch fish in chocolate milk. So, if you are going south for the day, plan for success.

How far south do you need to go? During January and February, I target from New Smyrna south, to Fort Pierce. The key is to look at the “sst charts Rutgers” first before deciding where to go. Just because migration history repeats itself, I already have my room booked for Vero Beach in February. We will find that perfect temperature range somewhere between Cocoa and Stuart.

If you choose to stay close to Jacksonville, I would downsize my hooks to a #1 circle, and only use a bait the size of a nickel or smaller. My go-to in the winter is fresh shrimp or clam. Here is your nearly perfect day of fishing: sunny skies, calm winds, clean water above sixty degrees, and a cooler of big whiting with a black drum bonus. Just finish up the day with a pot of warm fish chowder!