SURF & PIER

This month is critical for an early spring or not. After all those January days in the eighties, I think spring is here early. So, let’s get out and find some clean warm water and catch some fish! When I say warm, I mean 65 and above. That is the turning point when the pompano return in mass. They first show up in Flagler and the Hammock. The Flagler pier is a great spot for the early run. Also, the beaches in that area from High Bridge Road north through the Hammock is the best place to catch fresh fleas.

The rigging for your fresh caught fleas, shrimp, or clams is the double dropper, aka Pompano Rig. You can find them in the beach-side tackle shops. Be sure to get the ones with 2/0 circle hooks. This is small enough for a medium size whiting, but yet strong enough to give you a shot at landing a nice redfish or black drum. Using the sputnik style sinkers ensures you that your bait stays where you cast it.

People often ask me, “Where is the best place for surf fishing?” My answer is, to always learn how to read the surf. During my charters, we spend the first ten minutes looking up and down the beach to fish the best spot. I ask them to look for something different, and that is where you will find the fish. These differences are known as rips, run outs, troughs, slews, bars, bowls, pump outs, and many more. YouTube is a great place to view and learn. Just search “How to read the beach for surf fishing”. The best time to find the best spots on the Atlantic coast, is at a low tide with the sun to your back.

Here are some other really useful tools from the internet that I use regularly to be more successful. “Windy” is great for current and forecast wind speeds. “SST Rutgers” for water temps. My favorite is Magic Seaweed. It gives you a lot of info at one spot. The live beach cams can also be helpful.

I’m really looking forward to this early run. Get out and enjoy the warm sunny days while getting your string stretched! Keep in mind that if you want to learn how to cast 300, 400, 500 feet and beyond just give me a call. Until then see you on the beach.